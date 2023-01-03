Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 2

The Cantonment police arrested three snatchers and a vehicle lifter. Five bikes without number plates, a sharp-edged weapon and three mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.

Cantonment police SHO Khushbu Sharma said Navraj Bhatt of the Rani Ka Bagh area told the police that three scooter-borne persons had snatched his mobile phone from near Saint Fransis School. She said following a preliminary probe, the police nabbed the three suspects, who were identified as Akash Chohan, Shallu Gill and Mohit. The police confiscated three snatched mobile phones, besides a “dattar” used in the crime from their possession.

Similarly, she said the police had laid a naka at Putlighar and nabbed Pargat Singh of Hoshiar Nagar with a stolen bike. His interrogation led to the seizure of four more stolen motorcycles.

Stolen bikes, 3 mobile phones recovered