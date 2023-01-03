Three snatchers, vehicle lifter held in Amritsar

Amritsar, January 2
The Cantonment police arrested three snatchers and a vehicle lifter. Five bikes without number plates, a sharp-edged weapon and three mobile phones have been recovered from their possession.
Cantonment police SHO Khushbu Sharma said Navraj Bhatt of the Rani Ka Bagh area told the police that three scooter-borne persons had snatched his mobile phone from near Saint Fransis School. She said following a preliminary probe, the police nabbed the three suspects, who were identified as Akash Chohan, Shallu Gill and Mohit. The police confiscated three snatched mobile phones, besides a “dattar” used in the crime from their possession.
Similarly, she said the police had laid a naka at Putlighar and nabbed Pargat Singh of Hoshiar Nagar with a stolen bike. His interrogation led to the seizure of four more stolen motorcycles.
Stolen bikes, 3 mobile phones recovered
- Five bikes without number plates, a sharp-edged weapon and three mobile phones have been recovered from their possession
- Cantonment police SHO Khushbu Sharma said Navraj Bhatt of the Rani Ka Bagh area told the police that three scooter-borne persons had snatched his mobile phone from near Saint Fransis School
- She said following a preliminary probe, the police nabbed the three suspects and confiscated three snatched phones
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...