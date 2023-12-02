Amritsar: Three suspects arrested for murder bid in Ranjit Avenue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 1

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the city police arrested three persons, including two operatives of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, from Zirakpur and Samana today.

They were wanted in a firing incident in which a youth identified as Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Housing Board Colony, was shot at by armed persons over an old quarrel. The victim was seriously wounded in the incident.

Those arrested were identified as Sarthak and Anmol Sharma of Majitha Road and Alatmis of Khazana Gate here. The police recovered a white Verna car bearing registration No. PB-02-EH-0009, which was used in the crime. The police have already arrested their fourth accomplice Deepak Arora.

Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Punjab Police (DGP), in a statement today said following reliable inputs, a team of the AGTF led by Sandeep Goel, AIG, in a joint operation with the Amritsar Police Commissionerate arrested Sarthak and Anmol from Zirakpur, while their third accomplice Alatmis was arrested from Samana.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested suspects were wanted in three previous firing incidents that took place in Amritsar, besides providing logistics support, hideouts and weapons to persons with criminal backgrounds.

The DGP said Neeraj Kumar (23) was shot at by four persons when he was answering a call on his mobile phone outside the BSNL office near Beant Park on November 16. The victim suffered four bullet injuries on his back and leg.

On the statement of victim’s father Surinder Singh, the police registered a case of attempt to murder and the Arms Act against four persons.

Among those booked included Sarthak, his father Deepak Sharma and Anmol, all residents of Majitha Road, and an unknown person. The DGP said Sarthak had a fight with Neeraj while playing. He said earlier too they had attacked Neeraj twice.

