Three-tier security for nine strong rooms in city, rural belt

Amritsar, June 2
Three-tier security arrangements have been made for nine strong rooms where electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been kept after the end of the polling process. Besides Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), State Armed Police (SAP) and the Punjab Police personnel have been deployed at these strong rooms.
There are five strong rooms in each constituency of the holy city while four are located in the rural belt. Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Police Commissioner (CP), said a foolproof security system was in place as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.
“A unit of the CAPF has been deputed near strong rooms while an SAF platoon is in the second security ring. Around 50 cops have been deployed outside and at the entrance of buildings in which these strong rooms are located,” the CP said, while adding that from time to time, checking was done to ensure foolproof security arrangements. No unknown person was allowed to enter buildings except officials concerned, the CP said.
Strong rooms are located at Saroop Rani Government College for Women, BBK DAV College, Government Nursing College for Girls, Mai Bhago Government Polytechnic College, Government Institute of Garment Technology, ITI, B Block, Ranjit Avenue, Government Polytechnic College, Chheharta, Saragarhi Memorial School of Eminence and Government College, Ajnala.
SSP Satinder Singh said adequate security arrangements were in place. He said paramilitary and the Punjab Police personnel were deputed at strong rooms in the rural belt.
Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori said the Election Commission had deputed night observers for the counting of votes at strong rooms. They visited counting centres to check the security and other arrangements, Thori said, while adding that, “All arrangements for the counting of votes have been completed.”
