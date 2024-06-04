Ticket inspector returns wallet to passenger

Amritsar, June 3
Ticket inspector Bikramjeet Singh, posted at the Amritsar railway station, returned a lost wallet containing Rs 5,000 cash and other important documents to a passenger, who left it in the train while travelling in the Amritsar-New Delhi Shatabdi on June 2.
On Sunday, Bikramjit Singh CIT (Headquarters Amritsar) found a wallet in a coach during ticket checking and found the wallet. After coming across the wallet he contacted a few persons, whose visiting cards he found in it. After three to four calls, he managed to contact the wallet’s owner, who had forgotten his wallet in the train.
In the evening the passenger returned to the New Delhi railway station and the wallet was verified and handed over to him in the presence of the RPF.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Paramdeep Singh Saini announced that Bikramjit would be bestowed an appreciation certificate for his commendable work.
