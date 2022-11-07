Time to go green, sustainable, says Amritsar-based innovator Gurleen

Amritsar, November 6
Menstruation and menstrual hygiene are no more a subject discussed only in hushed tones. With more awareness and discussion being encouraged around the subject, city-based innovator Gurleen Arora, a young entrepreneur, has developed sustainable and hassle-free products for a healthy, happy period for women.
To raise awareness regarding sustainable menstrual practices and reach out to women with her products, Gurleen has put up a special stall at the ongoing Phulkari Bazaar.
“There is a lot of talk around menstrual hygiene and our products are aimed at giving women an option that is sustainable and hygienic as well as easy to use. We have developed period underwear which is made from fabric, is reusable, leak free and does not require you to use a sanitary napkin,” she says.
The idea is to shun the conventional single-use sanitary napkins that are prevalent in use as they are among the biggest pollutants. “It’s no hidden fact that single-use pads can cause rashes and frustration among users, especially when you have to wear them in anticipation of getting your period on uncertain days. Also, since the single-use sanitary napkins and tampons contribute to plastic waste, our product is made from natural fabric, with very high absorption strength and can be washed and reused, cutting down on the waste that conventional sanitary napkins create,” she said.
Her product, Qnix Period Underwear, is being manufactured and sourced from Tamil Nadu, where Gurleen has her support team.
