February 2: World Wetlands Day

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

Time to understand significance of wetlands: Experts

Harike Pattan, the largest wetland in Punjab and second largest in India, is home to some of the rare species of water birds.

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, February 2

Harike Pattan, the largest wetland in Punjab and second largest in India, is home to some of the rare species of water birds. It hosts lakhs of migratory birds through the Central Asian flyway and is touted as a hub for eco-tourism in not just Punjab, but on national scale.

It’s home to vulnerable and endangered species like the Indus river dolphin, gharials, testudines turtle and smooth-coated otter. On World Wetlands Day, that falls on February 2, as part of an international initiative to spread awareness regarding wetland conservation, a run for wetlands has been kick-started from Wednesday till February 5. Under this, several partners and collaborators will host runs/walks for three days to spread awareness regarding wetlands. In the city, several partners, including WWF-India and Dilbir Foundation, will encourage individuals, organisations to host such runs/walks.

Gunbir Singh, president, Dilbir Foundation and an avid eco-conservationist, said it’s time to understand the significance of wetlands.

“It’s a day to reinvest thought and action into these phenomenal purifiers of water and air, rechargers of carbon, hosts to hundreds of fellow species — the wetlands. Punjab has Harike, Kanjli, Ropar and Nangal Ramsar sites, recognised for their international significance. Many more such ecosystems such as Shalla Patan, Keshopur, marshes and village ponds are equally important and need conservation,” Singh said during a symbolic run held to mark the World Wetlands Day on Wednesday.

Harike, being an important site for eco-tourism, has seen several attempts by state government to launch tourism projects. In 2020, Finance Minister Manpreet Badal had announced Rs15 crore to develop Harike as a hub of eco-tourism. Before this, an amphibious bus, known as a “gharuka”, was introduced in the wetland during the tenure of the former SAD-BJP government as part of eco-tourism activities. Despite many attempts, eco-tourism plans by the government remain unfilled.

Geetanjali Kanwar, coordinator, Aquatic Biodiversity, WWF-India, who has been working with a network of officials to create a connection between wetlands and natives living in surrounding areas, stresses on the need for sustainable and responsible tourism policy to connect people with the wetland.

“One of the most important aspects of our programme here is to connect locals with wetlands and we are doing it through education workshops. WWF India jointly in collaboration with the Punjab Forest, Wildlife Preservation Department, have been conducting workshops for villagers along the Harike wetland to train ‘Wetland Mitr’. We train them on testing water quality and monitor wetland health. We already have a network of 15-17 such ‘Wetland Mitrs’ who are monitoring the Indus River Dolphins and keeping a watch on the flora and fauna,” she said.

WWF-India also runs another educative programme called ‘water school’ around the Beas and the Harike wetland, where schoolchildren are trained and encouraged to explore biodiversity of wetland.

Fact file

  • Harike Pattan is among the four Ramsar sites in Punjab
  • A Ramsar site is a wetland site designated to be of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, also known as ‘The Convention on Wetlands’, adopted by UNESCO
  • The other Ramsar sites include Kanjli, Ropar and Nangal
  • The average migration recorded in Harike during peak season in January is between 1 lakh and 1.25 lakh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Stuck without food and medicines in Alberta, Punjabi-Canadian truckers whose video went viral are back home safely

2
Diaspora

'Fringe minority', says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as anti-vaccine protest in Canada spurs outrage

3
Punjab

1988 road rage case: Trouble for Navjot Sidhu as SC to hear review petition on Thursday

4
Punjab

42 MLAs had backed him as Punjab CM candidate after Amarinder quit, claims Sunil Jakhar

5
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress releases theme song, to seek people's response on its CM face

7
Punjab

When Bikram told me to fight polls, I thought he was joking, says Majithia’s wife Ganieve Kaur

8
Nation

Two Indias—one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

9
Punjab

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

10
Punjab

Punjab Congress MP wants a law against runaway NRI brides, gives notice in LS

Don't Miss

View All
23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak
Haryana

23 to 50, villages with over 1,000 sex ratio rise in Rohtak

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces
World

British Airways plane almost flips over as landing aborted amid high winds in UK; video surfaces

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Rain likely tomorrow in Chandigarh

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla
Himachal

Video: This sure was a different wedding, groom takes barat on JCBs to get his wife amid heavy snow in Shimla

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Top Stories

Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor

Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor

‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’

Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul slams ‘pro-corporate’ policies

Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies

Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...

Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face

CM candidate to be named after Feb 4

‘Environment insecure, industries shifting base’ from Punjab: Ashwani Sharma, BJP state president

'Environment insecure, industries shifting base' from Punjab: Ashwani Sharma, BJP state president

25% candidates in 1st phase of UP poll have criminal history

25% candidates in 1st phase of UP poll have criminal history

Murder accused: 6 | Attempt to murder accused: 30

Cities

View All

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

122 in fray from 11 Assembly seats in Amritsar

Independents making all-out efforts to popularise themselves

Green issues not on priority list of parties

Bikram Singh Majithia: Fight for Amritsar East a fight to restart dev projects

Assembly poll campaign gets shriller in Amritsar

Affair, blackmail, murder in Chandigarh

Affair, blackmail, murder in Chandigarh

Day temperature dips in Chandigarh, rain likely for two days

Startup portal for young entrepreneurs in Chandigarh

Sector 37 Property Grab Case: Accused used to drug victim, beat him up, says witness

Chandigarh Golf Club elections to be held on March 20

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Over 10-kg tumor removed from kidney of old HIV-positive Kenyan woman in Delhi

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Who will be BSP candidate from Nawanshahr?

Poll 2022: 801 violations reported in 25 days in Jal

107 candidates stay in contest

Constituency watch: Banga

7 observers review poll process in Kapurthala

Woman raped in moving car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Woman raped in moving car, dumped at Hisar; 8 booked

Ludhiana: Heart patient's car gets stuck in jam, dies

Concrete around trees: Bailable warrant issued to LIT Chairman

Three dead, 151 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana Covid toll: 71% comorbid, 50% patients above 60

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

SAD-BSP Rajpura candidate gets show-cause notice for roadshow

‘Chacha Maggi Wala’ to lock horns with Capt Amarinder Singh, again

Denied ticket, BJP men reluctant to canvass for turncoats in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, students protest rape, harassment of girl in Delhi

Punjabi University, Patiala, reduces Punjabi language course term to 1 year, receives flak