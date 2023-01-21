Timings, route of trains changed

Amritsar, January 20
The time-table of several trains originating and concluding their journey from the Amritsar railway station was rescheduled due to blockade on Nilokheri-Amin station on Delhi-Ambala Cantonment section and non-interlocking work on Chhintanwala-Nabha station on the Rajpura-Bathinda section.
The Amritsar-New Delhi Inter-City Express will depart 120 minutes late from its scheduled time on January 23. Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Superfast Express will be regulated for 35 minutes en route on January 22.
Due to non-interlocking work on Chhintanwala-Nabha station on Rajpura-Bathinda section, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Amritsar Express (11057) will be diverted via Ambala Cantt-Rajpura-Ludhiana and skip stoppages on Patiala-Nabha-Dhuri-Malerkotla-Ahmedgarh route for four days from January 23.
