To give stir a boost, women farmer leaders leave for Shambhu border

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, March 8

Expressing solidarity with the farmers’ issues, a group of women under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, departed for Shambhu border on Women’s Day from Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Devinder Kaur, Sukhwant Kaur and other leaders of the jatha in their address before departing for Shambhu border, flayed the Delhi and Haryana governments for committing atrocities on the agitating farmers and said women must fight equally with their brethren for a just cause. The women farmer leaders said women were not secure in society as reports of atrocities keep coming from all over the country. The leaders called upon women to be aware of their rights and come forward to lead society.

