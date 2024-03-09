To give stir a boost, women farmer leaders leave for Shambhu border

Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, March 8
Expressing solidarity with the farmers’ issues, a group of women under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, departed for Shambhu border on Women’s Day from Tarn Taran and Amritsar. Devinder Kaur, Sukhwant Kaur and other leaders of the jatha in their address before departing for Shambhu border, flayed the Delhi and Haryana governments for committing atrocities on the agitating farmers and said women must fight equally with their brethren for a just cause. The women farmer leaders said women were not secure in society as reports of atrocities keep coming from all over the country. The leaders called upon women to be aware of their rights and come forward to lead society.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...