To note down emotions accurately, writers must be thin-skinned: Waryam Sandhu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 18

The final day of the Amritsar Sahitya Utsav and Book Fair saw eminent Punjabi writer Waryam Singh Sandhu sharing stories of his past and present with a packed audience, dominated by ardent readers of Sandhu’s works.

Sandhu was also conferred with special reward for his contribution to Punjabi literature.

Sharing his experience as a writer, Sandhu said one must be thin-skinned. “A writer needs to feel, in order to pen down his emotions accurately. One cannot be oblivious or ignorant of the truth around us. Your readers will connect with the stories only when you are able to bring alive the emotions and characters through words. In my case, my characters are able to find life and hope even in most gloomy situations,” he said.

The celebrated writer, whose awarded story Chauthi Koot was also turned into a film that won accolades at Cannes Film Festival, urged the youth to take up reading if they have to become self aware.

Earlier in the day, poet Shyam Sundar Deepti chaired a story telling session featuring stories from eminent storytellers Deep Devinder and Dr Parminder Singh, Dr Baldev Singh Khaira, Dr Harpreet Singh Rana, Paramjit Kaur, Dr Harjinder Kaur Kang, Jagdish Rai Kulria, Mangat Kuljind, Darshan Singh Baretta, Bir Inder Banbhauri, Gursevak Singh Roarki, Gurpreet Kaur, Navjot Kaur and MP Masih.

The cultural programme was dedicated to late Gurmeet Bawa and held in collaboration with the Punjab Sangeet Akademi, Chandigarh. Singer Glory Bawa, Gurmeet Bawa’s daughter, enthralled the audience by singing her mother’s popular songs and dedicating the evening to her. Singer Harinder Sohal also performed at the event.