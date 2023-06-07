TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, June 6

The Educational Testing Service (ETS) has claimed that the TOEFL iBT (Internet-based Test of English as a Foreign Language) has been approved by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) for use in Canada’s Student Direct Stream (SDS), an expedited study permit processing programme for

international students who plan to enroll in one of Canada’s post-secondary designated learning institutions.

Speaking about the development, Sachin Jain, Country Manager India and South Asia at ETS, said that the addition of TOEFL iBT also provides institutions in Canada with a wider choice of applicant base, making it a win-win situation for both test takers and the institutions alike.

Previously, only one English-language testing option was authorised for the SDS route.

ETS also shared information on the appointment of TOEFL market ambassadors in Amritsar who are responsible for providing knowledge, counselling and training to help prepare students and make them realise their study dreams abroad.

“These ambassadors will also be a guide and mentor for parents who have a dream for their children to study overseas. Presently, there are over 250 TOEFL ambassadors in the Amritsar region, and this number is growing at a rapid pace showcasing the interest for TOEFL iBT as the most widely accepted English language test globally,” he said.

He said that the students can begin sending their TOEFL iBT scores as part of their SDS application beginning August 10, 2023. Given that the TOEFL iBT test scores are valid for two years, students who have taken TOEFL iBT at a test centre within two years from the date of SDS application are not required to retake the test. According to the IRCC, as long as all eligibility requirements are met, most SDS applications are processed within 20 calendar days.