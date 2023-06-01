Toilets to come up along border outposts

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, MAY 31

During a meeting at the District Water and Sanitation Mission, the district administration directed officials to construct toilets at the border outposts (BOPs) situated along the Indo-Pak border.

The construction of toilets, specifically for the BOPs in Ajnala block was taken to ensure that farmers and labourers working in the fields do not face any difficulties while attending to their morning and evening calls of nature.