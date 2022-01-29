Tough task on hand for CPI-SSM candidate Asal

He has been fielded from Amritsar West seat

Tough task on hand for CPI-SSM candidate Asal

Amarjit Singh Asal, district secretary of the CPI, is gearing up for a challenge and meeting people for garnering support.

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, January 28

With the Amritsar West constituency poised for a multi-cornered contest, CPI and Sanyukt Samaj Morcha’s (SSM) joint candidate Amarjit Singh Asal has a tough task of translating his support into votes in favour of the CPI-SSM combine during the assembly poll.

Asal, district secretary of the CPI, is gearing up for a challenge and meeting people for garnering support. He had earlier unsuccessfully contested elections from this constituency thrice – in 2002, 2007 and in 2012.

Since 1972, the Congress has won the seat five times and the CPI three times. Only Deputy Chief Minister Om Parkash Soni has won twice as an Independent candidate and once as a Congress candidate.

The Congress has shown its faith in Raj Kumar Verka while SAD has announced former MLA Dalbir Singh Verka as its candidate. The BJP and Punjab Lok Congress combine has announced advocate Kumar Amit, son of BJP leader Kewal Kumar, as its candidate while the AAP has given the ticket to first-timer Dr Jasbir Singh.

The CPI-SSM combine would fight on the issues concerning urban as well as rural populace of Punjab. People residing in cities were hit by rising inflation while rural population was struggling with dwindling income and rising farming input costs because of anti-people policies of the government.

“As we are contesting the poll in alliance with the SSM formed by farmers’ organisations this time, we are hoping to get support from farmers in villages that fall in the constituency. We hope to give a tough fight to our political rivals,” he added.

At present, due to Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the Chief Election Commission, we are not holding public meetings or rallies. I am personally meeting CPI and SSM supporters and got a good response from farmers in Guru Ki Wadali, Gumanpura, Mahal, Guru Nanak Pura, Dhapai, Ghannupur Kale, Gumtala, Roriwala village and part of Khairabad village.

He said the traditional parties, including the Congress, BJP and SAD, and even the AAP remained pro-corporate and made policies leading to massive unemployment. Health and education hardly found top slots on their priority lists.

“People are frustrated and have fed up with their false and unfulfilled promises. Successive governments have failed to address the basic problems of the common man. They have been sheltering sand, cable, land and mining mafias,” he said.

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims

If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited

The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO

‘No country is out of the woods yet’

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations

Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar

List of eight candidates still pending, Cong names poll observers for Punjab

List of eight candidates still pending, Congress names poll observers for Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Bikram Singh Majithia no threat in Amritsar East: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Both Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia undeserving candidates: AAP

Loan trouble for Congress' Khadoor Sahib nominee Ramanjeet Singh Sikki

Congress heavyweight Om Prakash Soni, wife's wealth graph rises manifold

Shifting of dump, revival of BRTS no more poll issues

CHB finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh Housing Board finds no takers for leasehold properties

Chandigarh sees 3 deaths, 321 new Covid cases

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Cremation of Covid victims: Probe indicts 6 of Panchkula MC for embezzlement

Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

After spending 78 days in jail, Sukhpal Khaira reaches Bholath today

Jalandhar: Not a fair deal, say Mahila Cong members

Jalandhar Cantt SAD candidate Jagbir Brar to release his own manifesto

Kejriwal's diktat: Only locals to lead campaign

Day 3: Wadala, Balwinder, Balkar among 12 file papers from Jalandhar district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Seven deaths, 467 fresh cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Central agencies join hands with cops to ensure drugs, liquor-free elections

Man's death: Murder case registered after week

25 candidates file nominations in Ludhiana

Punjab polls: First-time voters say no to freebies