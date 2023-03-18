Tourist among 2 robbed in city

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 17

Despite the fact that the security has been beefed up in the city in view of G20 Summit, snatchers continue to strike and loot people at their will.

In yet another incident, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh lost her purse to snatchers when she along with her husband and son was returning to railway station after paying obeisance at Golden Temple.

Kawla Nand, a resident of UP, stated to the police that on Wednesday he along with his wife and son had come to pay obeisance at Golden Temple. He said at around 11.15 pm they were coming towards railway station side on e-rickshaw. He said when they reached near overhead water tank near the Ram Bagh area, a youth along with a girl snatched the purse of his wife. It contained Rs 10,000, a mobile phone, gold and silver ornaments.

ASI Gurjit Singh, investigating officer, said that a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered in this regard, while there was no breakthrough in the case so far. He said there was darkness on the stretch and the police also did not find any CCTV camera there. Investigations were in progress, he added.

Meanwhile, another local resident, identified as Jagroop Singh of Wadala, was robbed by three unidentified armed persons near Burj Nauabad village. The incident occurred on Tuesday night while a complaint was lodged with the Majitha police yesterday.

Jagroop Singh told the police that he was returning to his native village from Amritsar on his bike. He said when he reached near Burj Nauabad village, three motorcycle- borne persons with covered faces surrounded him. They were equipped with iron rod and sharp weapons. When he opposed them, they attacked him and snatched Rs 10,000, his mobile phone and a gold chain from him and fled.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) and 34 of the IPC in this connection. Further probe was on to identify the perpetrators, the police said.