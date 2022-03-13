Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 12

A Bangladesh resident and his manager were robbed by a West Bengal resident when they were going to the airport.

The West Bengal resident came with the victims by posing as a tourist guide. Though the police have registered a case in this connection, there has been no breakthrough in the incident so far.

On the complaint of Mehndi Habib Chaudhry (51) of Bangladesh, the police have booked Abul Khalik of Kolkata along with his three unidentified accomplices.

The complainant said the accused fled with $4,500, Rs10,000 in Indian currency and their mobile phones.

He said he was a heart patient and came to Kolkata on March 6 for treatment with his manager Mehndi Hasan. He said they were staying at a hotel, when they met Abul Khalik, who posed as a tourist guide and lured them to visit various tourist places there. He said as they were new to the place, they hired him and visited various tourist places in Kolkata. He said four days ago, they came to Amritsar and stayed at a hotel near the bus stand.

He said after visiting tourist places here, Abul booked their return tickets for Kolkata. On Friday, they had their flight from Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport. However, Abul stayed back saying that he had some work. He said he had hired a taxi for the airport. When the taxi arrived, there were three unidentified persons already present in the car. He said Abul asked them to sit in car and they moved towards the airport.

Nevertheless, Mehndi Hasan, the manager, got suspicious as the location on the mobile showed some different route. When he asked and objected, the accused snatched his mobile. They took them towards Varpal Sohian Kalan and snatched the cash and dollars and their mobile phones. They pushed them outside the car and fled away. He alleged that Abul Khalik was involved with the robbers.

The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC in this regard and launched further investigation.