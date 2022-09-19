Tractor-trailers parked at Jahajgarh create nuisance

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, September 18

Despite repeated attempts, the administration and the Municipal Corporation (MC) have failed to remove tractor -trailers of sand and gravel in Jahajgarh area. The sand and gravel-filled trollies parked on the road create hurdles in the smooth movement of vehicular traffic. Besides, many sewer chambers get choked with sand which falls off these trollies and settle on roads. It also leads to water accumulation on certain roads of the areas.

Though rainwater gets accumulated on the road, no one from the Municipal Corporation visits the area. Commuters are an inconvenienced lot who have to face traffic jams during the peak hours due to waterlogging on the road.

Besides, stagnant rainwater becomes a perfect breeding-ground for mosquito larvae. On the one hand, the MC keeps on raising awareness about not to let water accumulated on the road to check breeding of mosquitoes. But the fact is that there are several areas where rainwater remains stagnant for days.

Ranjit Singh, a resident, said, “The Deputy Commissioner, the MC Commissioner and several senior officials have visited the Jhajgarh market several times and asked traders not to park their trollies on the road. The traders do not care about the orders of the administration. Residents face inconvenience while commuting on the road.”

“The water remains stagnant on the road for days. The sewerage chambers can be seen choked with sand. The MC should check it and sorted out the issue. The shopkeepers are being challaned for not taking preventive measures against dengue and malaria. But there is no accountability of the MC in such cases,” said Naveen Kumar, a shopkeeper on the Saufuti road.

It is worth mentioning here that the estate wing of the MC, traffic police and district administration often warn building material traders at Jhajgarh area to not park their sand-laden vehicles on the road. However, no major action has been taken against violators.