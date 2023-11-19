Trader gets extortion call from gangster

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

Days after Batala police busted an extortion racket operated by gangster Harry Chattha with the arrest of his associate following a brief encounter near Balpurian village (Batala), another case has been reported wherein which a local trader received an extortion call from the gangster.

Keshav Talwar, a dealer of cold drink brand having its agency in Aadampur in Jalandhar, told the police that he daily commutes between Amritsar to Aadampur for his business. He said around a week ago, he received a WhatsApp call, in which the caller identified himself as gangster Harry Chattha and demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion. He said he had informed the police about the same.

He said on Thursday night at around 10.14pm, he along with his family was present at home when he heard gunshots outside his house. He called the police and checked the CCTV camera footage. In the footage he saw two youth came on a bike and fired outside his house and fled away. During investigations, the police found an empty bullet shell from the spot.

This is the third case registered with the police in past two days.

On Thursday, Sanjiv Kumar of Kishan Kot area in Islamabad told the police that he got an extortion call from unknown person on his WhatsApp. The caller threatened to kill him or his family members if he did not give the extortion amount.

On Thursday, Jatinder Sapra, a resident of Budhatheh village in Beas Police station area, got a call from an unknown number and the caller identified himself as Daljit Singh of Budhatheh. He said the accused demanded Rs 15 lakh as extortion from him. The police have registered a case under Section 387 and 506 of the IPC against Daljit Singh.