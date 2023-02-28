Trader injured due to kite string

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 27

Despite several instances of fatal injuries to people, there is no let up in the use of synthetic kite string, while the administration looks the other way.

Past incidents February 11: Ritika Malhotra (17) received cut injuries due to synthetic kite string. She was riding pillion on a two-wheeler being driven by her father while returning from her tuition class

January 17: Mansimran Singh (23) was grievously injured by a dangling Chinese synthetic kite string on Sultanwind Road. The string left a deep cut on his throat when he was on his way to work (he is an employee of HDFC bank)

December 14, 2021: Dhairya, a Class XII student of DAV Public School, was rushed to the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Civil Hospital where he was given 12 stitches after getting injured due the synthetic kite string

January 22, 2021: SR Government College lecturer Srijna Vedi sustained an eye injury when a plastic string struck her face when she was going to the college on a scooter

January 14, 2019: Raman Kumar (27) died after he fell from the scooter which he was riding pillion reportedly due to a synthetic kite string injuring his eyes

Brij Mohan Khanna, a local trader, got injured due to the plastic kite string while crossing the elevated road. On Sunday, Khanna was travelling from Dream City to a local hospital. When he reached near the bus stand, a kite string stuck him in the face. Fortunately, he didn’t lose control over the scooter. The string cut his upper lip. Khanna was taken to a nearby private hospital. Doctors stitched his wound.

Riding a two-wheeler has become a risky affair these days as loose kite strings are seen dangling everywhere. Residents lamented that despite a ban on sale and use of plastic thread, the police and administration have failed to check such incidents.