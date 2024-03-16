Trader shot dead outside Amritsar's Gate Hakima police station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 15

A youth, identified as garment trader Rajvir Sethi, alias Venu, son of Vipun Kumar of Hansali Wali Gali in Petia Wala bazaar, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne armed assailants outside the Gate Hakima police station here on Thursday night.

The victim, along with his two friends Harjit Singh and Sanju, was travelling in a car when the incident took place. The police on Friday claimed to have identified the suspects involved in the crime and raids were on to nab them. One of their accomplices was also detained by the police, said Dr Darpan Ahluwalia, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

An old enmity between Harjit Singh and Sanju and the assailants was stated to be the reason behind the incident.

As per preliminary investigations, Venu along with his two friends Harjit and Sanju was travelling in a car and was going towards the Gate Hakima police station side. The three youths travelling on two bikes were chasing them. Venu was driving the car with Harjit sitting alongside him and Sanju on the back seat.

Sensing trouble, Venu turned the car towards the Gate Hakima police station side. Outside the police station, when they came out and rushed inside the police station to save themselves the accused shot at them. A bullet hit Venu who was later rushed to hospital with the help of cops. The doctors declared him dead. He was earlier kidnapped by several persons three months ago. He had been getting threatening calls for the past few days.

Venu’s mother Kiran Sethi said they had returned from the District Administrative Complex after the registry of a plot at Garden enclave. In the evening, he along with his friends had gone out of the house. In the night, the SHO, Gate Hakima police station, called them to inform that Venu was admitted to hospital and was serious. She said when she reached the hospital, she saw the body of her son.

ADCP Darpan Ahluwalia said Harjit and Sanju had a criminal case (of firing) registered against them. Among the suspects in the case included those who were complainants in that case. She said the police have held one of their accomplices who faced several criminal cases against him.

