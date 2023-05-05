Trader suicide: Family alleges police inaction

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

Days after trader Manish Malli (38), a resident of Jhujhar Singh Avenue on Airport Road, ended his life, the family members of the deceased has accused the police of inaction.

“Though the police were assuring us of impartial probe and arrest of the suspects, it have failed to make any arrest till now,” said Deepika, wife of the deceased who committed suicide by consuming celphos tablets on April 15.

The family had demanded immediate arrest of the suspects.

The police have booked a rice mill owner GS Chatha along with Harjinder Singh Bobby and his brother Gurjinder Singh, alias Ballu, on the charges of abetment to suicide. However, even after elapsing of three weeks, the accused were still out of the reach of the police.

Deepika said that Manish had made a video in a car before taking the extreme step. Harjinder Bobby was also there in the video. He was driving the car and approved the allegations made by him.

She said her husband was depot holder of Mahakosh Refined Soyabean Oil of Patanjali company. She said that the accused procured oil worth Rs 1.85 crore from the company through Manish and they were not paying the amount. He said he had made rounds of their offices, but they were not making the payment while the company authorities were pressurising him for the payment. She alleged that instead of making the payment, they were threatening him.

On the day when he committed suicide, Manish had gone to Harjinder Bobby’s house. He said both said to commit suicide, but it was my husband who died but Bobby fled away from his house along with his family, said Deepika.

Kanwalpreet Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (West), said that the accused had been absconding since the incident and efforts were on to nab them. He said the investigations were also under progress in this connection. He said the accused would not be spared if found guilty.