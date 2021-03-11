Amritsar: Traders at posh Ranjit Avenue upset over open defecation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 9

Shopkeepers at the district shopping complex in Ranjit Avenue are irked over the practice of open defecation near their shops.

They alleged that visitors of a private bank, who come for some group loans, are firstly not allowed inside the bank and hence when people have to answer the nature’s call, they defecate out in the open causing inconvenience to them.

Gurpal Singh, a trader in the market, said: “The bank calls nearly 25 people, mainly women, for some group loans. Sometimes they call more than 200 persons as well but do not allow them to enter the bank. They sit outside and the bank doesn’t allow them to use their washroom. Ironically, the bank staff hasn’t made any arrangement for them outside the bank.”

Shopkeepers alleged that visitors, who came from rural areas and stay outside the bank for hours, have no other option but to defecate openly wherever they find space.

“Visitors at the bank defecate behind the generator sets. Sometimes, when shopkeepers ask them to go away from their shop, they enter into an argument. We want the civic body to intervene in the matter or facilitate visors at the bank as the city has open defecation-free certificate. In case open defecation continues in the posh market of the city, it will affect its ODF status,” another trader said.