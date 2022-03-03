Traders protest poor condition of public toilets in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 2

Shopkeepers at local Palika Bazaar organised a protest against the poor condition of public toilets in the bazaar.

Drivers who park their vehicles in the bazaar and other customers, who often use the toilets, too, participated in the protest.

SB Singh, Er Kulwant Singh Dhillon and others said the repair work of the toilet started a year ago but has not been completed so far. They said a portion meant for gents has been locked by the municipal council and the portion meant for ladies was being used by both ladies and gents. They said many times, the toilet chokes and gets blocked emanating foul smell causing great nuisance to shopkeepers and passersby.

The protesters warned that in case the condition of the toilet was not improved soon, they would be helpless to stage a dharna in front of the municipal council. Shopkeepers said they had brought the matter to the notice of the officials many times, but to no avail.