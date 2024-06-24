Traders urge Haryana MP Naveen Jindal to get trade through Attari resumed

Amritsar, June 23
Members of the World Sikh Chamber of Commerce (WSCC) felicitated industrialist and Lok Sabha MP from Haryana Naveen Jindal during his visit to the Golden Temple here on Sunday. They urged him to raise the issue of opening of trade through the Attari-Wagah joint check-post.
Rajinder Singh Marwaha of the WSCC said the opening of trade through Attari would benefit traders a lot as well as local population. He said thousands of workers who were earlier engaged in loading and unloading of cargo have been rendered unemployed. Even most of the local transporters have suffered huge losses as they are unable to get work, he said, adding that if trade is resumed, local traders would be able to do business not only with Pakistan and Afghanistan, but also with most countries in the Middle East.
The WSCC requested the Kurukshetra MP to take up Punjab’s case for tax concessions with the industry on the pattern on neighbouring hill states. The WSCC also demanded the opening of a corridor for Nankana Sahib on the pattern of the Kartarpur one.
Marwaha said Jindal assured the local traders and industrialists of help. He said the LS member promised to take up their issues and demands with the Central Government.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
#Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Lok Sabha #Sikhs
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
B Mahtab takes oath as pro-tem speaker of new Lok Sabha
Mahtab along with a panel of chairpersons was appointed by t...
CBI team to visit Patna, may take those arrested in NEET case to Delhi for questioning
The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police has arr...
Indus Water Treaty: Pakistani delegation in Jammu to inspect 2 power projects
This is the first visit by a Pakistani delegation to Jammu a...
Indian man shot dead during robbery at convenience store in US
Dasari Gopikrishna, who hailed from Bapatla district in Andh...
Gunmen kill 15 police officers and several civilians in Russia's southern Dagestan region
The gunmen open fire on 2 Orthodox churches, a synagogue and...