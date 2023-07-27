Traditional interpretation of Granth Sahib released

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 26

With the efforts of Harnam Singh Khalsa, the Sikh seminary, Damdami Taksal has compiled the traditional interpretation of Guru Granth Sahib and published it in 16 volumes. The work, Shiromani Damdami Sateek was released at Akal Takht Sahib by Jathedar Raghbir Singh in the presence of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Sultan Singh.

Giani Raghbir Singh said Damdami Taksal’s serving chief Sant Giani Harnam Singh Khalsa has spent 14 years to complete this project. He said Taksal’s 12th chief Giani Gurbachan Singh Khalsa had initiated this project of interpreting Sri Guru Granth Sahib’s holy verses in 1973 and its first volume was completed by his successor Sant Giani Kartar Singh Khalsa.

Appreciating the efforts of Harnam Singh Khalsa, the jathedar said that completing such projects of interpreting holy verses of Sri Guru Granth Sahib was not an easy task. He appealed to the Sikh sangat to read the Sateek to learn the simplified meaning of eternal Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

Harnam Singh said that he had been working on this project since April 16, 2009 and now the work is complete.

