Traditional welcome given to dignitaries at meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 26

Dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome on their arrival at the Northern Zonal Council (NZC) meet here today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and Lieutenant Governors of Jammu Kashmir, Ladakh and Delhi attended the event.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, his Cabinet colleagues and senior officials of the administration welcomed the dignitaries. The visitors were honoured with robes in a traditional style by cultural ambassadors from the state dressed in colourful traditional attire.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday.

Many dignitaries, including the Punjab Governor , visited the Golden Temple to pay obeisance. Speaking on the occasion, Purohit said he always yearned to visit the holy shrine and could not give it a miss, especially when he was in city.

Senior officials of the district administration said it was an opportunity for Punjab to showcase its rich culture and traditional heritage.

#Amit Shah