Traffic cones to demarcate slip roads crushed under vehicles in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

Plastic cones installed at traffic signals at several important intersections have got crushed under the speeding vehicles. The cones were installed to demarcate slip roads to facilitate turns.

The crushed plastic cones, apart from giving the roads a shabby look, are also troubling commuters who have to take a right turn as the vehicles meant for a straight crossing or left turn occupy the entire width of the intersection.

Traffic cops are deployed at most traffic intersections and even CCTV cameras have been installed but the damage caused to public property is not being checked.

Residents stated that crushed plastic cones present the city in poor light in terms of civic amenities. “The money spent on these cones has gone down the drain. The metal cones connected with chains can be installed but it can prove dangerous in case of accidents,” said Rakesh Kumar.

The residents stated that local drivers should also take responsibility and not damage these cones as they have been installed with the purpose of easing the flow of traffic. Residents stated that the slip roads should be properly demarcated and anyone found damaging the cones should be severely punished.