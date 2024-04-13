Traffic cops restrict movement of e-rickshaws in various streets leading to Golden Temple, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 12

In order to de-congest roads leading to the Golden Temple, the traffic police have restricted the movement of e-rickshaws in various lanes of Guru Bazaar, Karmo Deori, Katra Ahluwalia and others leading to the shrine.

A huge number of battery-operated rickshaws make an easy way into labyrinthine roads in the walled city. These vehicles are first choice of the people, devotees and tourists coming to pay obeisance at the holiest Sikh shrine.

But, e-rickshaws had become a menace as these vehicles caused regular traffic snarls which the police was finding it difficult to resolve.

Harpal Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Law and Order, said the police held meetings with people and shopkeepers in the old walled city and ultimately decided to restrict the movement of e-rickshaws in narrow lanes. E-rickshaws carrying goods would be allowed inside the old walled city area from10 pm till 8 am, the ADCP said.

“We have been receiving complaints about frequent traffic jams in congested lanes. Representatives of various market committees have approached the police to find a solution to the problem,” the ADCP said.

He said, “We have restricted movement of battery-operated vehicles on roads heading from Agrasen Temple to Katra Ahluwalia to the Golden Temple, from Katra Jaimal Singh to Karmo Deori to Guru Bazaar, from Darshani Deori to Mai Sewa Bazaar, in Partap Bazaar and Papra Wala Bazaar on the backside of the Akal Takht and on the Atta Mandi road. Cops have been deputed to regulate traffic on these roads.”

He said the traffic police had made certain changes in the movement of buses leaving from the interstate bus terminus for various destinations. He said, “Buses going to Chheharta, Attari, Ramdas, Ajnala, Loharka Road and the Fatehgarh

Churian road leave for their respective destination from the loopline of Elevated Road. Earlier, buses headed from Rambagh Chowk to Chitra Cinema to the Bhandari bridge caused traffic chaos.”

