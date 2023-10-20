Traffic cops yet to roll out e-challan system

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, October 19

Although the city police commissionerate had announced that e-challaning for traffic violations would start from July, it is yet to see the light of day.

The process of installing CCTV cameras at major roads and chowks under the Smart City project is near completion. Initially, the police had identified around 60 chowks where e-challans would be issued for the violation of traffic rules.

Under the project, residents would get a challan on their mobile phones or at their homes through the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) just like in the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

According to police officials, it would take another one-and-a-half-month for launching the project.

“We have received the machines for issuing e-challans. The traffic cops would get training for e-challaning. After training, the project would be launched in all the police commissionerates of Punjab,” said Parminder Singh Bhandal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order). The company engaged for the work had also sought extension of time for the completion of the project, he said.

A traffic police official said there were some technical aspects, which were being covered. He said traffic lights at various cross-sections were being synchronised.

Under the ICCC of the Smart City project, a total of 1,120 CCTV cameras were to be installed at various cross- sections in the city.

The work is near completion as only 200 cameras remain to be installed. These cameras would be installed at 409 intersections and vital locations and linked with the ICCC.

The project was started last year by Amritsar Smart City Limited. The ICCC has been set up at the municipal corporation head office in Ranjit Avenue.

The Smart City authorities would spend Rs 91 crore on the project. The company working on this project was to complete it by June end.