Traffic police, Amritsar MC launch anti-encroachment drive

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 12

In a joint operation, staff of the municipal corporation (MC) and the traffic police removed encroachments from various city roads on Saturday.

Encroachments were removed and two-wheelers seized by the MC and the police. Municipal corporation’s Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh said an anti-encroachment drive was initiated on orders of Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). He said Inspector Raj Kumar of the MC estate wing and teams of the traffic police today visited several markets including Railway Link Road, Putlighar Bazaar, Gurdwara Pipli Sahib Bazar, Rialto Chowk, Court Road and Chheharta Chowk. The traffic police and the MC removed encroachments and seized goods.

Illegally parked two-wheelers were also seized by the MC. The ADCP (Traffic) warned traders that cases would be registered against them if they encroached land outside shops.