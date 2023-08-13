Traffic police, Amritsar MC launch anti-encroachment drive

Amritsar, August 12
In a joint operation, staff of the municipal corporation (MC) and the traffic police removed encroachments from various city roads on Saturday.
Encroachments were removed and two-wheelers seized by the MC and the police. Municipal corporation’s Estate Officer Dharminderjit Singh said an anti-encroachment drive was initiated on orders of Amandeep Kaur, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic). He said Inspector Raj Kumar of the MC estate wing and teams of the traffic police today visited several markets including Railway Link Road, Putlighar Bazaar, Gurdwara Pipli Sahib Bazar, Rialto Chowk, Court Road and Chheharta Chowk. The traffic police and the MC removed encroachments and seized goods.
Illegally parked two-wheelers were also seized by the MC. The ADCP (Traffic) warned traders that cases would be registered against them if they encroached land outside shops.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...