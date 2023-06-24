Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 23

The police have announced that they would begin the e-challaning for traffic violations next month. Though the process of installing CCTV cameras at major roads and chowks under Smart City project was underway, the police have identified around 60 chowks in the initial stage where e-challan would start.

The residents would get the challan on their mobile phones or at their homes through command control centre just like in the Union Territory, Chandigarh.

“The e-challaning will start from early July. We are waiting some technical things such as traffic light timers at intersections to get streamlined,” informed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Amandeep Kaur.

Under Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) of smart city project, the municipal corporation authorities till date have installed 890 cameras of the total 1115 cameras. These cameras are to be installed at 409 intersections and vital locations. Out of these, 117 cameras were linked with the control centre for now.

Amandeep Kaur told that once completed, the traffic wing would be able to keep a watch on every inch of the city which would not only help in regulating the traffic but also nailing the offenders.

For scrutiny we started e-challaning at some cross sections. But we observed that the timing between yellow and green light signal was very less which was leading to traffic chaos. Therefore, we asked the authorities to get it rectified. Also there is no zebra line at several chowks and we have demanded the civic authorities for marking the same.

The project was started last year by Amritsar Smart City Limited. The centre has been set up at the head office of the MC at Ranjit Avenue. The Smart City authorities will spend Rs 91 crore on this project. The company working on this project claims that the project will be completed by June end.