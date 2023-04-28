Traffic rule violations add to difficulties on roads in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 27

Even as the local administration has taken a number of steps to streamline the traffic in the city, including installation of new traffic signals near the petrol pump on stretch from SSSS Chowk to Hussainpura Chowk, the drivers are not bothered to follow the rules especially if a traffic cop is not in sight.

The intersection faced chaos all through the day before the traffic signals were installed. For a few days after the signals were installed, the flow of traffic at the place eased. However presently, when the traffic cops are not around it becomes free for all as drivers do not care about their turn and flout the signals without any fear of the law.

While the local police have initiated a number of steps and a lot of experiments are being conducted to find the perfect routes to avoid traffic congestion on the roads, the lack of participation on the part of the local residents is disheartening.

“The city traffic was in complete chaos before the G20 Summit held in the city. However, the efforts made by the administration during the international conclave and how these manage to remove traffic bottlenecks had given hope that the situation could be improved,” said Ravinder Singh, a local resident.

“We all know how the driving licenses have been issued. Nobody in the past had to undergo the training or the tests. In such a situation, it would be beneficial in the long run if the violators are made to undergo a mandatory session to teach them traffic norms,” said another resident Kuljit Singh.

ADCP Amandeep Kaur said, “No violation of traffic norms will be tolerated. Traffic cops have asked to penalise all violators. The strength of cops in the field too have been increased to nab violators.” She added that the residents too have a duty to abide by the traffic laws.