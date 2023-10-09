Traffic snarls irk commuters in Jor Mela at Gurdwara Beer Baba Budha Sahib

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 8

Today was the last day of the three-day annual Jor Mela at Gurdwara Beer Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha.

In the evening, the SGPC organised Kabaddi matches for girls and boys. In the boys’ category, kabaddi match was played between Baba Zorawar Singh Fateh Singh Kabaddi Club, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Baba Kahan Das Kabaddi Club, Kapurthala.

The organisers alleged that there was a six-hour traffic jam on the Chabal road leading to the Jor Mela site on Saturday evening. Tarn Taran is 20 km behind the mela site. Residents flayed the police on social media for not managing the traffic, which inconvenienced commuters.

They said there was no check on Bullet motorcycle riders, who created noise pollution. Despite repeated attempts, Tarsem Masih, DSP, Tarn Taran, could not be contacted for his version on traffic snarls during the Jor Mela.

Jasbir Singh Sur Singh, Director (Admn), PSPCL, said, a stall was set up at the Jor Mela for consumers to interact with officials to resolve their power-related issues.

