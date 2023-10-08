Trailer of film ‘Atari Junction’ to be released on Oct 10

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 7

The trailer of the documentary titled — “Attari Junction - A 161 -year-old historic railway station” — would be released on October 10 at the VR Mall during the ongoing Punjab Art Initiative - Amritsar edition.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar, Police Commissioner Naunihal Singh and other officers would be present on the occasion.

The short film showcases the historically rich architecture of the 161-year-old Attari railway station, which is a combination of Indo-Islamic and Victorian architectural styles.

The small, yet significant station situated amid the vast green fields with its arches and ornate facades reflects the magnificence of the architectural wonder of the bygone era that has rarely been highlighted in a cinematic way.

The documentary is directed by Harpreet Sandhu, heritage promoter and artist of Punjab. The script of the documentary is written by Atul Tirki, IRS, Deputy Commissioner (Customs), Attari.

Known as the only railway station in the world with shortest railway route, approximate distance of 3 km from Attari to Wagah in Pakistan, it became an epicentre of international attention when the Samjhauta Express between India and Pakistan was started in 2000. The film uses lyrics penned by Padma Shri Surjit Patar.

The director of the short film, Harpreet Sandhu, said, “The shooting of the film at the Attari railway station would highlight the importance of the rare and traditional heritage railway station of India that stands as a historical testimony and connects the rail route of the two countries.”