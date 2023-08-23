Train services disrupted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Railway passengers are irked at the irregular plying of trains on routes connecting the city to the eastern parts of the country. There have been complaints that Shaheed Express between Amritsar and Jaynagar, Jan Nayak Express between Amritsar and Darbhanga and the Saryu Yamuna Express have not been in service for the past couple of days. Railway officials stated that the regular frequency of trains from Amritsar to Bihar and Jharkhand has been disrupted due to interlocking work on the route. TNS

Medical check-up camp organised

Amritsar: A free medical check-up camp was organised in Sundar Nagar area here on Tuesday by a local NGO, Mohalla Sudhar Welfare Association, here on Tuesday. During the camp, patients were given free consultation, diagnostic facilities and medicines. Residents were apprised of the causes, prevention and treatment of dengue and chikungunya. Raman Malhotra, president of the association, said residents needed to be vigilant.