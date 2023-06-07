Trained instructors hired for CM di Yogshala: DC

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 6

Yoga instructors were hired to train people at public places during the Chief Minister’s Yogshala, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar said here on Tuesday.

He said CM Bhagwant Mann, with the objective of creating a public campaign for the creation of a healthy and prosperous Punjab, started a ‘Yogshala’ which has been getting a good response. Currently, 36 yoga classes are being held in 17 parks to make people aware of its benefits. He said trained yoga instructors were giving free of cost training to people in open parks and other public places.

The DC urged people to make yoga a part of their daily life for the well-being of body and mind. “Yogashala will play an important role in creating awareness among people to ensure good health,” he said.

The district administration has released a toll-free number 76694-00500 on its website https://cmdiyogshala.punjab.gov.in for people to gain more information.

He said wherever 25 people were ready to do yoga together, they could put up their demand on the given contact number and website to get yoga trainers at the place, free of cost. Mohit Sharma, district supervisor of CM di Yogshala, while giving information, said that morning and evening classes were being conducted by instructors as per the demand of the people.