Training centre inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 16

With a view to impart training to aspiring exporters, Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), inaugurated the export promotion wing to impart training to traders on exports on Friday.

Sarangi inaugurated the training centre in the complex housing offices of income tax and customs. In this wing, the DGFT and Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO) will conduct a training session on exports where all the modules which come under the DGFT will be provided. The training sessions will be free of cost and after the training session, a paper will be conducted. Successful candidates will be given certificates from the DGFT.

Sarangi also shared a detailed role of the DGFT for exporters. He elaborated the ongoing schemes for the exporters being offered by DGFT office and the Ministry of Commerce. He also took some of the suggestions from the exporters in the open session and assured them of a positive reply as soon as possible.

On the request of the industrialists a detailed information was shared by Gaurav Anshuman, Regional Head, Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC). He assured that maximum coverage of the shipments have been covered by the ECGC provided proper prior documentation was done by the exporter.