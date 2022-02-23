Training on improving productivity

Amritsar, February 22
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with the National Productivity Council (NPC) India, organised a virtual training session on productivity improvement and cost reduction through lean manufacturing techniques recently.
Welcoming distinguished speakers and participants, session moderator, Col Rajiv Bhargava (retd), Associate Director, Indian School of Business, informed participants about the concept of productivity enhancement through product design vis-à-vis definition of product, dimensions of new product development and ground rules for design excellence.
Madhu Sudan Vij, Chair, Chandigarh Chapter of PHDCCI, said the session was organised to apprise industry members on how to implement lean manufacturing effectively and provide thorough insights on tools of lean management.
SP Singh, regional director of the NPC, made a detailed presentation giving an overview of lean manufacturing tools and discussion on the theme of productivity improvement and cost reduction through lean. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...
Won't allow any change in LAC status quo: Jaishankar in Paris
EAM hopes to resolve issue with China through dialogue