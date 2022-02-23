Training on improving productivity

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 22

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with the National Productivity Council (NPC) India, organised a virtual training session on productivity improvement and cost reduction through lean manufacturing techniques recently.

Welcoming distinguished speakers and participants, session moderator, Col Rajiv Bhargava (retd), Associate Director, Indian School of Business, informed participants about the concept of productivity enhancement through product design vis-à-vis definition of product, dimensions of new product development and ground rules for design excellence.

Madhu Sudan Vij, Chair, Chandigarh Chapter of PHDCCI, said the session was organised to apprise industry members on how to implement lean manufacturing effectively and provide thorough insights on tools of lean management.

SP Singh, regional director of the NPC, made a detailed presentation giving an overview of lean manufacturing tools and discussion on the theme of productivity improvement and cost reduction through lean. —