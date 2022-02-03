Training programme at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 2

The ninth day of the 16-day training programme for Assistant/Associate Professor of Physical Education, a morning fitness session on conditioning and resistance exercises on stairs, circuit training and yoga session, was held. This programme is being organised by the Department of Physical Education, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), in collaboration with the Higher Education, Department of Punjab. In the first academic session, Dr Deepa Kauts, Head, Department of Education, gave her presentation on learning outcome-based curriculum. She emphasised on rubrics and skill development and the role of cognitive and effective domains of students’ outcome. She said emphasis should be on outcomes that could include a range of skills and knowledge the student has acquired. Dr Amarinder Singh from the MYAS, Department of Sports Sciences and Medicine, discussed about rehabilitation and baseline assessment with various parameters of grading of the injury. The third academic session was a visit to library.