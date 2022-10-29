 Training Programme for Farmers : The Tribune India

campus notes

Training Programme for Farmers

Training Programme for Farmers

Dignitaries during a training programme at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Science in Amritsar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Science (KCVAS) organised a farmer producer organisation (FPO) training programme under the Centre of Excellence for Dairy Skills in India (CEDSI). The lectures and discussions on vital topics on agricultural production, value addition, FPO and various factors influencing the FPO’s were conducted. The participating members were from Punjab and Haryana and training was conducted and coordinated by Jaswant Singh Kalsi, chief operating officer of CEDSI and SS Bali. The training was sponsored by Indo Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), New Delhi. The FPO is of the view that it is the need of the hour to help the small, landless and marginal farmers for marketing their agricultural produce at a remunerative price. “FPO’s are sponsored by NABARD and it is an excellent initiative of the Government to help the farmers in this crisis period,” said Dr Verma.

Cricket tourney at Global Institute

Two-day cricket tournament, ‘Global Premier League- 2022’ commenced at Global Institute on Friday. The tournament was inaugurated by the vice-chairman, Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi. The cricketing acumen of budding professionals from different streams shall be on display during the course of competition. The inaugural match of GPL 2022 was played between the teams of Department of Pharmacy and BTech (Civil Engg). Batting first the BTech team was dusted at a score of 46 runs in 10 overs and the Pharmacy team achieved the target in seven overs and registered their win by 5 wickets. In the second league match the team BTech (CSE/IT) out played the Department of Management in second match of the day and third match was played between Polytechnic Department and BTech.

Chess Tournament begins

CICSC national chess tournament was organised on Friday at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, under the auspices of Chief Khalsa Diwan. Raminder Kaur, the school member in-charge, welcomed the guests and highlighted the development and achievements of the school. She said it was a matter of great pride and joy that Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, has got the opportunity of hosting this national tournament. The programme was started with the school Shabad and then the students presented a welcome song depicting Indian culture, Sufi singing and a colourful program. The players were made to take an oath to maintain discipline, team spirit and play with integrity during the games.

DAV college students get placement

As many as four students of the college have been selected by the Ravenbhel for the role of business development executive, costing and MIS with CTC Rs 2.16 LPA during campus placement. In this drive, Sameer Mishra of BCA, Aman Singh of BBA, Rachit Sharma of BCom and Saurav Rana have been selected. This information was shared by the principal, Dr Amardeep Gupta. Placement Officer Prof Vikram Sharma told that Vikram Bharadwaj and Jagroop Kaur from the HR team organised this placement drive. These students would work as a recruiter on an annual package of Rs 2.16 lakh. On reaching the college, these students were given a grand welcome. So far, more than 150 students have been successfully selected in reputed companies of the country and abroad and this drive will continue. Dr Amardeep said that this time apart from IT, companies related to banking sector, education sector, and health sector had also shown their interest in the students. Recently 35 students of the college were placed through campus placements.

Awareness rally by BBK DAV

BBK DAV College for Women organised an oath taking ceremony and an awareness rally as part of Clean India 2.0 programme along with Fit India run 3.0 for the month of October. Purpose of the rally was to create awareness regarding cleanliness and physical fitness. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia along with LMC chairperson, Sudarshan Kapoor flagged off the rally. While speaking on the occasion Dr Walia said the aim of the rally was to create awareness, sensitise students and ensure their involvement in cleaning waste as well as to integrate fitness as an essential part of their holistic development. Clean India Mission is a country-wide campaign initiated by the Government of India to eliminate open defecation, improve solid waste management and bring about behavioural changes amongst the people regarding health and sanitation practices. Fit India Run is initiated with a view to inculcate fitness habits in the daily lives of people.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

2
Trending

'Men were let in by cops, they stole bra, paraded it': Student shares horrifying memories of men barging into Miranda House during Diwali fest on Instagram

3
Entertainment

Mumbai police arrest film producer who tried to run over actress wife after she confronted him with another woman in the vehicle

4
Sports

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif gives befitting reply to Zimbabwe President's 'Mr Bean' jibe

5
Trending

Video: Putin's glamorous goddaughter escapes to Lithuania to avoid arrest after raid

6
Diaspora

3 Indian students die in car mishap in US

7
Haryana

PM Modi moots idea of 'one nation, one uniform' for police

8
Punjab

Punjab Govt borrowings hit a new high; over Rs 11,000 crore in six months

9
World

UK TikTok influencer accused of killing 2 men, including her mother's lover; alleges mum was being blackmailed with her 'sex videos'

10
Chandigarh

Gangster Dilpreet Baba's associate Paramjit Pamma arrested by Mohali police; 5 pistols, car seized

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal
Diaspora

US man sentenced to death for murder of US first turbaned Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video
Entertainment

Filmmaker Kamal Kishor hits wife with car after she confronts him with another woman in the vehicle; watch viral video

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Haryana

When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio
Trending

Elon Musk tweets video of him walking into Twitter headquarters with a sink, updates bio

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef
World

Heatwave to impact almost every kid by 2050: Unicef

Top News

Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members

Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members

Says it wasn’t a terrorist attack on Mumbai alone, but on in...

All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India

All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India

Hails India’s independent foreign policy

Musk Twitter boss, fires CEO Agrawal

Musk Twitter boss, fires CEO Agrawal

20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann’s Sangrur house

20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann's Sangrur house

No details | Farmers plan victory congregation: Sources

Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels

Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels

India sets sights on becoming uplinking hub | To cut relianc...


Cities

View All

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

LPG delivery person shot at, robbed of Rs 22K in Amritsar

Drone Seizure Case: Notorious cross-border smuggler booked

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs cop for taking Rs 4K bribe

Youth found dead under mysterious circumstances

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue farmers

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Factory Blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

3 Centra Mall shops sealed over tax dues

Gangster held with five pistols, 15 live rounds

Sippy Murder Case: CBI told to file reply on Kalyani Singh’s plea seeking remaining papers

Print deities’ images on notes, Kejri writes to PM

Print deities’ images on notes, Kejri writes to PM

'Dry day' in Delhi on Chhath; LG asks CM Kejriwal to deal with the issue of toxic froth in Yamuna before the festival on Sunday

BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh in verbal spat with Delhi Jal Board official over chemical spray in Yamuna

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘very poor’ category

Man injures 3 people driving car into them in north Delhi’s Alipur

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

Jalandhar: BKU activists lift dharna after complainant’s licence restored

340 incidents of farm fires in Jalandhar, 46 farmers fined

Pathankot free of farm fires, courtesy YouTube channel

6.13 lakh metric tonne paddy procured in Jalandhar district

Surjit Hockey Tournament starts with bang in Jalandhar

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

Water samples of 20 govt schools fail test

'Shady' firms to handle most parking lots again

Boy found dead on rail tracks, kin allege murder

Gambling racket: 8 held, Rs 21K seized

Tea vendor was strangled to death: Autopsy report

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Narinder Kaur Bharaj among 3 MLAs nominated to Punjabi University Senate

Book on special children released

Yadavindra Public School marathon on November 6