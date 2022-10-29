Training Programme for Farmers

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Science (KCVAS) organised a farmer producer organisation (FPO) training programme under the Centre of Excellence for Dairy Skills in India (CEDSI). The lectures and discussions on vital topics on agricultural production, value addition, FPO and various factors influencing the FPO’s were conducted. The participating members were from Punjab and Haryana and training was conducted and coordinated by Jaswant Singh Kalsi, chief operating officer of CEDSI and SS Bali. The training was sponsored by Indo Global Social Service Society (IGSSS), New Delhi. The FPO is of the view that it is the need of the hour to help the small, landless and marginal farmers for marketing their agricultural produce at a remunerative price. “FPO’s are sponsored by NABARD and it is an excellent initiative of the Government to help the farmers in this crisis period,” said Dr Verma.

Cricket tourney at Global Institute

Two-day cricket tournament, ‘Global Premier League- 2022’ commenced at Global Institute on Friday. The tournament was inaugurated by the vice-chairman, Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi. The cricketing acumen of budding professionals from different streams shall be on display during the course of competition. The inaugural match of GPL 2022 was played between the teams of Department of Pharmacy and BTech (Civil Engg). Batting first the BTech team was dusted at a score of 46 runs in 10 overs and the Pharmacy team achieved the target in seven overs and registered their win by 5 wickets. In the second league match the team BTech (CSE/IT) out played the Department of Management in second match of the day and third match was played between Polytechnic Department and BTech.

Chess Tournament begins

CICSC national chess tournament was organised on Friday at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, under the auspices of Chief Khalsa Diwan. Raminder Kaur, the school member in-charge, welcomed the guests and highlighted the development and achievements of the school. She said it was a matter of great pride and joy that Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Basant Avenue, has got the opportunity of hosting this national tournament. The programme was started with the school Shabad and then the students presented a welcome song depicting Indian culture, Sufi singing and a colourful program. The players were made to take an oath to maintain discipline, team spirit and play with integrity during the games.

DAV college students get placement

As many as four students of the college have been selected by the Ravenbhel for the role of business development executive, costing and MIS with CTC Rs 2.16 LPA during campus placement. In this drive, Sameer Mishra of BCA, Aman Singh of BBA, Rachit Sharma of BCom and Saurav Rana have been selected. This information was shared by the principal, Dr Amardeep Gupta. Placement Officer Prof Vikram Sharma told that Vikram Bharadwaj and Jagroop Kaur from the HR team organised this placement drive. These students would work as a recruiter on an annual package of Rs 2.16 lakh. On reaching the college, these students were given a grand welcome. So far, more than 150 students have been successfully selected in reputed companies of the country and abroad and this drive will continue. Dr Amardeep said that this time apart from IT, companies related to banking sector, education sector, and health sector had also shown their interest in the students. Recently 35 students of the college were placed through campus placements.

Awareness rally by BBK DAV

BBK DAV College for Women organised an oath taking ceremony and an awareness rally as part of Clean India 2.0 programme along with Fit India run 3.0 for the month of October. Purpose of the rally was to create awareness regarding cleanliness and physical fitness. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia along with LMC chairperson, Sudarshan Kapoor flagged off the rally. While speaking on the occasion Dr Walia said the aim of the rally was to create awareness, sensitise students and ensure their involvement in cleaning waste as well as to integrate fitness as an essential part of their holistic development. Clean India Mission is a country-wide campaign initiated by the Government of India to eliminate open defecation, improve solid waste management and bring about behavioural changes amongst the people regarding health and sanitation practices. Fit India Run is initiated with a view to inculcate fitness habits in the daily lives of people.