Guru Nanak Dev University's training programme for physical education professors

Amritsar: The training programme for physical education professors organised by the Department of Physical Education, Guru Nanak Dev University, in collaboration with the Higher Education Department of Punjab entered fifth day today. The day started with warming up and stretching exercises followed by ABC exercises, aerobics and volleyball play. In the first academic session, Dr Rakesh Malik, Deputy Director, Physical Education and Sports, Punjab University, Chandigarh, imparted the knowledge on nuances of legal issues and administration of sports bodies. He highlighted the policies and abilities of IOC. The second academic session was presided by Dr Kamaljeet Singh, of the Department of Food Science and Technology, MRS PTU, Bathinda, the main focus of his presentation was the role of nutrition, health wellness diet and lifestyle in an individual’s life. He also highlighted the daily fibre needs and their sources with impact on diabetes. The third academic session was conducted by Dr Sonia Kapoor, MYAS, Department of Sports Sciences & Medicine, GNDU, Amritsar.

Covid vaccine booster shots camp

DAV College, Amritsar, on Friday, organised a booster dose vaccination camp for its faculty members. “Faculty members are performing multiple duties in the college and have been at the forefront since the beginning of the pandemic, so we have been trying our best to fully protect them with the vaccine. Many staff members remain outside for election duties, so their safety is paramount,” said principal Dr Rajesh Kumar. Dr Rajesh added that all staff has to be doubly vaccinated before deploying/engaging in election-related activities. As majority of staff members will be going for poll duties, All eligible faculty members have been given a precautionary booster dose accordingly.

Refresher course concludes

The two-week online refresher course in current studies (natural and social) was concluded in the Guru Nanak Dev University. The course was organised by Human Resource Development Centre of the University. As many as 25 participants from Karnataka, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, UP besides younger participants from Punjab were participated. Prof Manoj Kumar, professor In-charge Examinations presided over for the valedictory ceremony. Prof Sudha Jatinder, Director, HRDC and Chairperson, Department of Hindi, gave details about the course. She congratulated the participants for having chosen HRDC-GNDU and completion of their course. Prof Rajesh Kumar, Course Coordinator & Chairperson, School of Social Sciences, presented a brief report of the learning outcomes of the two-week online refresher course. Participants of the course too shared their feedbacks about the training they received during their two weeks engagement with the HRDC-GNDU. Coordinator.

#GNDU