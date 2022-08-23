Trains diverted due to underbridge work

Amritsar, August 22
Several trains from Amritsar railway station have been diverted and rescheduled for the next two days following disruption of train movement on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur section.
A release issued by the Railway stated that all concerned are informed that a traffic block will be imposed for road under bridge work between Ludhiana-Badowal stations on Ludhiana-Firozepur section.
The 22318 Jammu-Sealdah Express, which will start on August 24, will be diverted via Sanehwal-Chandigarh. The 12357 Kolkata-Amritsar Express, which will start on August 23, will be diverted via Chandigarh-Sanehwal. The 04652 Amritsar-Jayanagar Clone Express, scheduled to start on August 24, will be diverted via Sanehwal-Chandigarh.
The 12407 New Jalpaiguri-Amritsar Express, which will start its journey on August 24, will be diverted via Sanehwal-Chandigarh. Similarly, the 11058 Amritsar–Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Express, which will start on August 24, will be halted at the Ambala Division for 40 minutes.
The 11058 Amritsar-Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Express, scheduled to start its journey on August 25, will be stopped at the Ambala Division.
