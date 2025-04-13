Tramadol pills seized, case filed against city chemist

Drug Control Officer Sukhdeep Singh along with a police team led by ASI Rajbir Singh conducted a joint inspection at Dhunna Medical Store in Mudhal Colony, Verka, and recovered 820 tramadol tablets from the shop.

Health Department officials stated that Shamsher Singh, in charge of the shop and pharmacist, failed to produce valid permission for stocking and selling the tramadol tablets stored in his residence connected to the shop premises.

ASI Rajbir Singh said an FIR has been registered against shop owner Shamsher Singh under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The officials also found that the labels of the tablets were tampered with.

Sukhdeep Singh said the manufacturer’s name, batch numbers, manufacturing dates, and expiry dates were erased from the tablets.

He said several regulatory violations were also found. The store did not maintain a Schedule H-1 register and sales records were incomplete and not up-to-date, he added. Additionally, an air-conditioner was not installed at the time of the inspection.