DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Tramadol pills seized, case filed against city chemist

Tramadol pills seized, case filed against city chemist

Drug Control Officer Sukhdeep Singh along with a police team led by ASI Rajbir Singh conducted a joint inspection at Dhunna Medical Store in Mudhal Colony, Verka, and recovered 820 tramadol tablets from the shop. Health Department officials stated that...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Drug Control Officer Sukhdeep Singh along with a police team led by ASI Rajbir Singh conducted a joint inspection at Dhunna Medical Store in Mudhal Colony, Verka, and recovered 820 tramadol tablets from the shop.

Health Department officials stated that Shamsher Singh, in charge of the shop and pharmacist, failed to produce valid permission for stocking and selling the tramadol tablets stored in his residence connected to the shop premises.

ASI Rajbir Singh said an FIR has been registered against shop owner Shamsher Singh under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act. The officials also found that the labels of the tablets were tampered with.

Advertisement

Sukhdeep Singh said the manufacturer’s name, batch numbers, manufacturing dates, and expiry dates were erased from the tablets.

He said several regulatory violations were also found. The store did not maintain a Schedule H-1 register and sales records were incomplete and not up-to-date, he added. Additionally, an air-conditioner was not installed at the time of the inspection.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper