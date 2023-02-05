Transformer thieves' gang busted, 7 held

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 4

A team of the Chohla Sahib police on Friday night arrested a seven-member gang involved in stealing transformers and other items such as wires and transformer oil.

ASI Ravinder Singh, who was leading the police team, said the gang members had been identified as Lachhman Singh of Kot Muhammad Khan, Balveer Singh of Dharamkot, Rupinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Lavpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Singh and Gursahib Singh of Bhinder Khurd.

The police officer said the gang had been arrested near Gandiwind Dhattal village and was indulged in stealing transformers, cable wires and other apparatus.

One vehicle and a stolen transformer have been seized from their possession. A case has been registered.