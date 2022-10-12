Transporter, mother attacked by armed persons in Attari

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

A transporter and his mother were assaulted by several armed persons in Attari here two days ago. The police have registered a case against seven persons on the charge of attempt to murder as the accused indulged in firing during the incident.

Those booked have been identified as Jasmit Singh, his wife Tannu, his brother Amanpreet Singh, all residents of area near the Shivala Mandir in Attari and Mandeep Singh of Gali Sodia in Attari.

The complainant, Gurwinder Singh, stated to the police that he had a transport business. He said he had gone to attend a wedding function on the Vallah bypass two days ago, where accused Jasmit Singh and his wife Tannu had also come. He said he had an old dispute with him due to which they engaged in heated arguments at the palace.

He said after he returned home, around 9 pm, the accused barged into his house and started shouting at him. He said when his mother, Satinderpal Kaur, came forward to talk to them, Amanpreet Singh attacked her with a hockey stick.

He said while the accused fired a couple of gunshots at them, they locked themselves in a room. Later, the accused opened fire in air and went away. He said he got his mother admitted to the Lopoke Civil Hospital for treatment. He said people of the area tried to strike a compromise between the two parties, but to no avail.

The police have registered a case under Sections 307, 452, 336 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against four accused. Raids were on to nab the suspects, said SI Tejinder Singh.