Amritsar: Transwoman ditched, files complaint against her lover

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 31

Nine months after changing gender to become a woman, Ravi, now Riya (23), would never have thought in her wildest dreams that she would be deceived by her lover. She said both were in relationship with each other for the past three years and even she was accepted by his family members.

“I have mortgaged my house for changing the gender to woman and I am still undergoing hormonal therapy,” she said. Now, my life is ruined. I was the only son of my parents before Arjun came to my life. She said Arjun, a resident of Jandiala, had refused to marry her.

Riya has lodged a complaint with the Cantonment police seeking justice.

“We came in contact with each other through a common friend three years ago and have been in relationship since,” said Riya, while showing a picture of Arjun with her. She is a professional makeup artist and also performs in religious functions.

“He would always say that he would live with her throughout his life and encouraged her to change gender,” she said. In his village everybody knew about our relationship. Everything was alright till around a month ago when some monetary dispute occurred. His family had accepted me but suddenly things changed. She held a woman relative of Arjun responsible for the current mess.

She alleged the woman was asking him to hand her over to the transgender community. Riya said the said woman relative said that I could not bear a child even after treatment and now his family had also refused to attend her calls.

Arjun who also heads a religious dera and also works as a salesman in a shopkeeper. Besides, he also performs in religious programmes.

Despite repeated attempts, Arjun could not be contacted. Jasvir Singh, Station House Officer, confirmed that he had received the complaint and called both the parties to the police station for recording their statements.