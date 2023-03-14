Travel agent opens fire at client over money

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 13

A travel agent of Gill Waraich (Tarn Taran) village along with his associates opened fire on his client on Sunday when he came to the agent’s residence to take back his Rs 16 lakh as he had failed to send him abroad for which he had taken the amount from his client.

The complainant, Malkit Singh of Badsar under the Dhanaula police station in Sangrur district, lodged a complaint with the Sadar police (Tarn Taran), that accused Manjinder Singh lured him on the pretext of sending him to Europe and took Rs 16 lakh, but after taking the money he started misbehaving with him and even did not send him abroad.

Malkit Singh along with his car driver was on way back home when Manjinder Singh, his relative Kuldeep Singh Sahura (Amritsar) and four other unidentified armed persons chased him and fired at him. However, they managed to run away unhurt from the spot.

Sub-Inspector Jaspal Singh of the Sadar police said the accused had been booked under Sections 307, 506, 148 and 149, IPC, and Sections 24, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The accused managed to flee the spot soon after the incident.