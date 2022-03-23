Treasure trove of the past: Sikh Research Centre at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Treasure trove of the past: Sikh Research Centre at Khalsa College, Amritsar

Khalsa College, Amritsar

The Sikh Research Centre established at the Khalsa College has now been opened for public. Serving as a museum and seat of excellence in Sikh history research, the centre has probably the largest collection of exhibits on Sikh history and heritage. Tribune correspondent Neha Saini and lensman Vishal Kumar give a sneak peek into the treasures collected from the glorious past.

Also read: 

Khalsa College Amritsar: A heritage marvel

Spiritual journey of Gurdwaras in Amritsar

Spiritual journey of Gurdwaras in Tarn Taran

The Sikh Research Centre, set up inside the heritage Khalsa College premises, is one of the most exclusive centres for research in Sikh heritage, cultural and socio-political history of the undivided Punjab.

An inside view of Sikh Research Centre set up inside the heritage Khalsa College, Amritsar.

Originally set up in 1930, the Sikh research centre was established as a seat of excellence by Dr Ganda Singh, a noted Sikh historian, who headed this department from 1930 to 1947. The five galleries created inside the centre houses thousands of artefacts, books, manuscripts, paintings on Sikh religion, Sikh philosophy, culture, politics and the history of Punjab by establishing a reference library and a gallery of thousands of manuscripts, rare books, portraits and paintings of great historical significance and value. Some of these have been brought here from the museum in Britain and Lahore. Several notable works including Gurbani Viakaran, a textual grammar of the Guru Granth Sahib, and 10 volumes of commentary of Guru Granth Sahib entitled Shri Guru Granth Sahib Darpan form part of the exhibits.

The portraits of the Sikh Gurus, kings of Sikh empire and noted saints & peers of Punjab displayed at one of the galleries inside.

The museum houses rare and exclusive collections depicting various periods in the Sikh history. It has a collection of 375 paintings, 601 manuscripts, newspapers from 1904, 675 files books and journals. As many as 261 manuscripts are in Persian and Urdu language and 207 rare manuscripts are in Punjabi. The manuscripts include ‘Pothi Mehrban’, Janam Sakhi of Guru Nanak Dev by Mehrban (1651) copied in 1928. Out of approximately 6,397 books, more than 500 are a century old. There are 500 paintings, photographs and weapons of the 17th and 18th centuries. The museum has recently added to its collection rare coins, dating back to the 3rd century, some belonging to the Naga dynasty and Satvahana dynasty. Ragamala painting, Sikh rules and old doors of the Golden Temple, works of noted master artist Bhai Gian Singh Naqquash, who spent a lifetime working on the frescoes at the Golden Temple, have also been preserved.

An old coin at the museum.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s air rifles on display at the war gallery.

Maps depicting geographical changes in Punjab since 1868.

Works of Bhai Gian Singh Naqquash, who is known for his style in Sikh School of Art. His frescoes at the Golden Temple are celebrated for their uniqueness.

Works of Bhai Gian Singh Naqquash, who is known for his style in Sikh School of Art. His frescoes at the Golden Temple are celebrated for their uniqueness.

Works of Bhai Gian Singh Naqquash, who is known for his style in Sikh School of Art. His frescoes at the Golden Temple are celebrated for their uniqueness.

The most recent addition to the museum has been rare, old coins from the 3rd century.

Bow & arrow from Maharaja Ranjit SIngh’s time on display.

Handwritten edition of Zafarnama in Gurmukhi from the 17th century.

Combat weapons like khukhris, swords and shield from Ranjit Singh’s time.

Over a century old, hand-crafted iron bell that was in use till the British era. It was replaced with a mechanical one.

The Sikh reference library has books on Sikh history and heritage with a special research laboratory.

#Sikhs

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab to regularise services of 35,000 Group C and D employees, CM Bhagwant Mann announces 'historic decision'

2
Nation

No toll tax within 60 km; Delhi to Amritsar in 4 hours by year-end: Gadkari

3
Punjab

In its interim budget, Punjab govt focuses on education, agriculture, social security, health

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann announces holiday in Punjab on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day on March 23

5
Entertainment

'Gully Boy' rapper Dharmesh Parmar 'MC Tod Fod' dies at 24

6
Punjab

Raja Warring takes swipe at Arvind Kejriwal over Bhagat Singh birth date, says ‘half knowledge is more dangerous than no knowledge’

7
Entertainment

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene pay Rs 12.5 lakh a month rent for their Mumbai apartment

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration declares holiday on March 23

9
Trending

Man who killed Hindu girl in Pakistan wanted to marry her after conversion

10
Delhi

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

Don't Miss

View All
Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?
Trending

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her breakup with Salman Khan official, did Rani Mukerji have something to do with it?

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern
Amritsar March 20: World Sparrow Day

Missing chirps of house sparrows a cause for concern

‘What a day to be alive’: ‘Anushka apna kutta sambhal’ trends on twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika
Entertainment

'What a day to be alive': 'Anushka apna kutta sambhal' trends on Twitter after Virat Kohli fans abuse Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Punjab

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Top Stories

Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia

PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone

Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 2nd day in a row

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...

11 die in fire in Hyderabad

11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad

The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint

Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...

Cities

View All

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Ready for the floor test anytime: Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu

Two killed in firing at Majitha village

Amritsar: Datar held for murder bid

World Water Day calls for checking groundwater depletion

Amritsar: Air passenger held with 544-gm gold

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Village vows to boycott those backing peddlers

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of ~12.78 cr

Dhanas liquor vend fetches highest-ever bid of Rs 12.78 cr

Public holiday in Chandigarh today

Mercury dips by over 2°C in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens airport shuttle bus service; ticket to cost Rs 100

Panjab University fee hike on the cards

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi most polluted capital

Delhi to Amritsar by road in 4 hours

On Bhagat Singh martyrdom day eve, Kejriwal announces special school in Shaheed-e-Azad’s name

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Covid booster shot for all adults mulled

All set for CM’s visit to Khatkar Kalan

All set for CM's visit to Khatkar Kalan

Helping exchange old school books

CVO raids JIT office

'Upgrading health, education, getting pending works done my priorities'

From contributing in Trolley Times to receiving 'best poet'award, this budding poet has come a long way

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

Blind murder of married woman solved, one held in Ludhiana

World Bank team conducts survey for canal-based water supply project in Ludhiana

Cycle rally from Jagraon to Hussainiwala flagged off

Session sites increased to get more response to jab from 12-14 age group in Ludhiana

One fresh case in Ludhiana district

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Patiala: 350 take part in cyclothon

Office of Patiala DC inspected