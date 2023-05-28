 Tree plantation at SSSS College : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Tree plantation at SSSS College

Tree plantation at SSSS College

Rotaract Club of SSSS College of Commerce for Women holds a tree plantation drive in Amritsar.



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The Rotaract Club of SSSS College of Commerce for Women jointly with Rotary Club Amritsar Central organised tree plantation drive at SSSS College of Commerce for Women. Rakesh Kapoor, Praveen Mehra and others planted saplings on the campus. The college was also presented ‘Green Campus Award’ for exemplary and continuous efforts for maintaining the environment friendly practices on the campus for the year 2022-23. Navdeep Kaur, Principal, SSSS College of Commerce for Women, along with faculty members thanked the Rotarians for recognising their efforts. Sukhpinder Kaur and Cavery Mahajan participated in the plantation drive. Dr Tina Vohra and Kawaljit Kaur successfully coordinated the event.

Investiture ceremony at Spring Dale

Spring Dale hosted its investiture ceremony 2023 that saw the swearing in of the school’s student council. The newly appointed student council is a strong team of around 300 office-bearers taking charge of their respective departments to execute the duties. True to the Spring Dale belief of “Girl Empowerment” the core positions were assumed by girl students, Nitya Singhania took the charge of president student council, Bhumika Trikha as its vice-president and Navreen Kaur as the secretary. This was also an occasion to celebrate as the Spring Dale achievers were awarded for their curricular and co-curricular achievements. The proud parents saw their young ones being felicitated for their outstanding performance in varied fields like International Olympiads, national level events of sports and business conclaves. The event was presided over by Tarundeep Kaur, IRS, Additional Commissioner of Income Tax. Addressing the august gathering, Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, Chairman, Spring Dale Educational Society, who is himself a proud alumnus of Spring Dale Senior School said that it was overwhelming to see the initiative and the spirit of these young minds. He urged the students to step out to be a part of the school’s planning and execution process as the school programmes are designed to hone their inherent skills and their input can make immense value addition to these programmes.

SRA hosts annual show

Shri Ram Ashram School, The Mall, Amritsar, organised its annual show ‘Buddha— The Sage’ for the students of grade III. The chief guest, Sandeep Rishi, Municipal Commissioner, Amritsar, the alumni of the school (1988 batch) graced the occasion as special guests. School Principal Vinodita Sankhyan read the annual report highlighting the achievements of the school in both academic and co-curricular activities. The young Ashramites presented a play based on the life and teachings of ‘Lord Buddha’ beautifully. The main theme of the function was to make the audience understand the truth of life and make them able to introspect themselves. The play highlighted the teachings that life is a constant struggle and despite numerous joys and happiness, man does not get satisfaction.

Student council formed at DAV School

DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, held the investiture ceremony for the academic year 2023-24 at its premises. The student council consisting of 80 office- bearers was formed, which would encourage and kindle leadership qualities in young prodigies. Colonel Umaid Singh Rathore, a highly decorated and distinguished serving officer of the Indian Army, presently posted as Commanding Officer of Military Police unit at Amritsar and Colonel Gurmohinder, a decorated officer from armed forces were the chief guests of the function. Umaid Singh Rathore addressed the gathering and congratulated the students, emphasising the essence of true leadership and respecting others. He encouraged them to serve the school and guide other students diligently and embrace their responsibilities as responsible human being. This was followed by the felicitation of the office-bearers and prefects. They were conferred with badges and sashes, and were designated to different posts and offices. Pallavi Sethi, Principal of the school, extended her gratitude to the guests. She blessed the office-bearers and urged them to have a clear conscience while delineating their duties.

Hindu College records 100% result

Sanjeev Sharma, Principal, Hindu College, said the school had produced 100 per cent result in the Class XII CBSE exams. The school is run Hindu College. In science stream, Punit Kaur got 89 per cent marks, Samar Arora 88.2 per cent, and Amitoj Singh 88.2 per cent marks. In commerce stream, Krishna Seth scored 82.2 per cent marks. In arts stream, Gauri scored 85.8 per cent marks, Tamanna 82.8 per cent and Mehakdeep Kaur 82.2 per cent marks. Principal Sanjeev Sharma said the students had brought laurels to the college and this all was the result of teachers hard work and giving extra time to solve the problems of students.

