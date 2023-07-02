Tree plantation drive at Sidana

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Expressing concern over the depleting tree cover in the city, its ill effects on the environment, and the resultant need for planting more trees, Sidana Institute of Education held a tree plantation drive on its campus at Khiala Khurd village. The institute planted around 135 trees, including shady, flowering and fruit trees all over the campus, with each teacher planting at least one tree. The teachers placed nameplates on the trees planted by them to help them locate these and ensure that these trees are well cared for. The event was organised and managed by the Sidana Institute of Education. Eminent environmentalist Prakash Singh Bhatty, president, Missionaries Khudai-Khidmatgaaran, presided over the event, during which he also addressed the teachers of Sidana Institute of Education and the doctors at Sidana Multispecialty Hospital. He was honoured by Dr Jeewan Jyoti Sidana, director, Sidana Institutes. Dr Jeewan Jyoti Sidana termed rampant deforestation as one of the key reasons behind the erratic weather patterns resulting in the extreme heat and cold in the summer and winter months, respectively, and the storms lashing the country. "The need of the hour is to plant as many trees as possible, wherever one finds space, besides ensuring that these green landmarks that we leave behind are well cared for, for the benefit of the whole of humanity," she said. Dharwinder Singh Aulakh, president, Punjabi Sahit Sabha, Chogawan, and secretary, Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Arvinder Singh Bhatti, actor, and Radhika Arora, director, Sidana International School, were among those in attendance at the event.

Admission to self-employment courses

Admission to various self-employment courses for unemployed boys/girls for the session 2023-24 by the Department of Lifelong Learning, Guru Nanak Dev University, is open till July 14.One year diploma/certificate courses include certificate course in apparel designing, diploma in fashion designing; diploma in fashion and textile designing; diploma in cosmetology; diploma in web designing and development; diploma in graphics and web designing; diploma in computer applications, six-month diploma in multimedia and certificate course in beauty culture; certificate course in dress designing; certificate course in computer basic concepts; certificate course in communication skills in English, certificate course in textile designing, certificate course in web designing, certificate course in vermicomposting, fish farming and beekeeping, etc. The aspirants can do online registration and admission in these courses till July 14.

CKD announces teacher training plan

Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) announced measures to improve quality and value-based education across the 50 CKD schools through teacher training programmes. CKD president Inderbir Singh Nijjar and honorary secretary Swinder Singh Kathunangal said keeping in pace with the advancement of technology and innovative teaching style, a dire need was recognised to initiate education quality enhancement programmes in CKD schools. Operation director Amritpal Singh Chawla said the programmes would take place from July 3 to 7, and would be organised in 7 CKD schools, including those at GT Road, Majitha Road Bypass, Basant Avenue, Ranjit Avenue, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh. During these programmes, information on various subjects and new technologies, teaching methods as per NEP 2020 through audio-video tools would be imparted.