Trial run of Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 29

The trial run of the Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat train will be inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30. The exact date of its daily operation will be notified in a day or two.

At present, in Punjab, the Katra-Delhi Vande Bharat train has stoppages at Ludhiana and Jalandhar. Barring Friday, it will run six days a week. The fair of the train, which will take around 5.30 hours to reach destinations both sides, will be 1.4 times higher than that a traveller has to pay for travelling in Shatabdi. Passengers travelling in the morning Vande Bharat train will be served breakfast and lunch and those travelling in the evening train will receive tea with snacks and dinner. The eight-coach train has 530 seats, including 44 executive.

The Vande Bharat (22488) will depart at 8.05 am from the local railway station and will reach the old Delhi railway station at 1.30 p.m. The train (22487) will make its return journey from the Delhi railway station in the afternoon and will reach Amritsar at 8.40 pm. En route, it will have only two-minute halts at the Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Ambala. The trial run of the train will also have halts at Beas and Phagwara.

Meanwhile, local railway station officials have made elaborate arrangements for the inaugural run at the Amritsar railway station. A welcome stage has been erected at platform number one where Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash will flag off the train, former Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik confirmed this here on Friday. The railway station has been beautifully decorated with welcome gates.

