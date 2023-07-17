Trial run of web channel to telecast Gurbani next week

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, July 16

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has started making preparations to launch its YouTube channel — ‘Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar’ — to broadcast live Gurbani kirtan from the Golden Temple.

A trial run would be made in the coming week before the transmission is put on the Internet from July 24. For this purpose, the SGPC has hired a New Delhi-based telecast firm for three months — for a fee of Rs 12 lakh per month — to provide paraphernalia, manpower and technical guidance to its team.

The need to launch its own channel was felt by the SGPC following a controversy that erupted over the ‘sole exclusive worldwide broadcasting’ rights given to a private channel in July 2012 for a duration of 11 years.

As this agreement was going to expire in July 2023, the SGPC had announced the launch of its YouTube channel platform. The channel would carry the SGPC logo. The IT team of the SGPC had been preparing the design of the logo, which would be placed prominently on the website.

Officials said Gurbani would be telecast twice a day — early morning and in the evening.

The SGPC has also decided to launch its own satellite channel. Since the SGPC does not have a trained team, regular meetings with the technical team of the New Delhi-based firm are being held to work out the modalities.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said: “All rights of telecast and distribution of Gurbani content and copyright would be reserved with the SGPC. No other channel, web telecast firm on social media or on any platform could re-stream, download or upload the hymns in any form.”

About its satellite channel, he said communications have started with the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. “As and when we get the nod, we would start the process of procuring the equipment and the technical team. The firm has been hired for a three-month duration to provide us with technical know-how to launch the web as well as satellite channel,” he said.

